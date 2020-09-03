Donegal villagers left without water six times in eight weeks as broken pipe is 'patched up'

Kilcar residents are at the end of their tether with the same water pipe bursting on a regular basis, leaving villagers without water.

One local resident told the Donegal Post that the pipe had burst again as recently as last Tuesday, and that at one stage last year it had to be repaired six times in eight weeks. On occasion, business premises have been flooded as a result.

“This is going on for 17 years,” he said. “It has gotten very bad in the last few years. We have been on to the politicians and to Irish Water and nothing is being done. It is a joke.”

The resident believes that the problem is being ignored because it is in the relatively small village of Kilcar.

“If it was happening in Letterkenny or Donegal Town, or even in Killybegs I have no doubt that it would have been dealt with long ago,” he said. “We have no politician here in Kilcar and I believe that is an issue.”

The local school is among the premises to be affected by the frequent burst pipe.

And with hand-washing and hygiene so important in tackling Covid-19, this is not a time when people can be without water.

“We always need water,” said the resident. “But to be without water at the moment is very serious. This has been reported over and over again.

“Workers come out and they dig up the road and patch up the pipe and close it all up again. You can see where the road is always being dug up. But that is not enough. It is an old pipe and they need to rip it all out and put in new pipes.

“We are sick of being without water and we are fed up reporting it. This wouldn’t happen in a bigger town, so why is it alright for it to happen in Kilcar?”

It is understood that a petition is being organised locally to try and move the issue forward.

Councillors in the Municipal District of Donegal have frequently expressed their frustration about not being able to engage directly with Irish Water on local issues. They have been calling for Irish Water to have a representative at Municipal District meetings so that problems can be discussed directly, but that has yet to happen.