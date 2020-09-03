Gardaí investigate overnight break-ins at business premises

Contact
The scene at one of the premises in Letterkenny
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a number of break-ins in the town overnight.
Premises in the Pearse Road and Oliver Plunkett Road areas were targeted in the incidents.
Glass was smashed at the front of some of the premises involved.
A garden centre and a hairdressers were among the premises broken into.
Gardaí are carrying out examinations at the scenes of the break-ins.
