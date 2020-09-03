Gardaí confirm two arrests after overnight burglary in Donegal

Contact
The two males are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Letterkenny garda station
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Letterkenny overnight.
Gardái say the two males were arrested shortly after a burglary at premises at around 2am on Thursday. Significant damage was caused to the premises.
The two males are being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Letterkenny garda station.
A number of businesses premises were damaged in overnight incidents and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
