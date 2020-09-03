Funeral of young Donegal man who died in collision to take place on Friday

The funeral of the young man who died in a two-car collision in Donegal on Tuesday night is to take place on Friday.

Jamie Bonner, 19, from Dungloe was killed in the collision on the N56 in the townland of Derryart between Creeslough and Portnablagh at around 9.30pm.

His funeral will take place on Friday at 2pm in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mr Bonner, who was a passenger in one of the cars, died at the scene.

Two other men in their 20s who were in the car, one from west Donegal and one from the Creeslough area, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. One of them is being treated in intensive care.

The driver of the other car, a man in his late 50s from Northern Ireland, was also taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Mr Bonner, who was the eighth person to die on the roads in Donegal this year, was a former student of Rosses Community School.

Local councillor Noreen McGarvey, a close friend of the family, said it was “awful news to wake up to”.

“It is devastating news for the community that we have lost another young person in the prime of his life,” she said.

He had left school and was a hard worker, she added.

“I was heartbroken to realise it was him and that I knew him personally.

“It is a tight-knit community, with a lot of young people. The biggest problem we have is that we can’t support the family as we would like to because of the Covid restrictions.

“Our heartfelt sympathies go to all his family and his wide circle of friends. It will have an impact on the young people in the area,” she added.

Mr Bonner is survived by his parents Declan and Carmel, brother Shane and sister Clara.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle of Milford garda station appealed for information from anyone who was on the N56 between Creeslough and Dunfnagahy between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday.

He said gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074-9153060 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.