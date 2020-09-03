Contact

Primary school teachers in Donegal encouraged to inspire young engineers

Pupils and teachers encouraged to explore the world of engineering

Primary school teachers in Donegal encouraged to inspire young engineers

Entries are now being sought for the STEPS Young Engineers Award

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As students settle into the new school year, third-and fourth-class pupils and their teachers in Donegal are encouraged to explore the world of engineering by taking part in the STEPS Young Engineers Award.

Now in its third year, the STEPS Young Engineers Award encourages students to develop creative engineering projects that could help to improve their local community.

The award is one of four primary and post primary student engineering initiatives coordinated by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme - funded by Science Foundation Ireland, the Department of Education and Skills and industry leaders ARUP, ESB, Intel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Participation in the primary school competition has doubled since its inaugural year, with over 200 schools submitting over 600 entries into last year’s competition.

Third-and fourth-class teachers are now encouraged to register online until September 27 to take part in this year’s competition.

Teachers will be provided with resources for classroom use, including a teacher’s guide and engineering project book for students.

A series of webinars will also be held for teachers to help guide them through the competition. Teachers are also encouraged to invite local engineers, or sign up for a STEPS Volunteer Engineer, to visit their classrooms either in person or virtually to gain an understanding of the role of engineers in their communities and get feedback on their projects.

The STEPS Young Engineers Award also meets the criteria to be included within Step 3 of Science Foundation Ireland’s Discover Science and Maths Awards. For more information on the STEPS Young Engineers Award, visit: https://www.engineersireland.ie/Schools/Get-involved/Young-Engineers-Award

