Carndonagh to Gleneely roadworks start tomorrow

Allow extra time for your journey as roadworks begin tomorrow
Essential repair works will be taking place on the R244 Carndonagh/Gleneely Road at Foden/Clorney starting tomorrow, Monday, September 7 until Wednesday, September 9.
Traffic Management will be in place. Delays can be expected.
Please allow extra time for your journeys.
