Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

It's back ...The Late Late Show returns tonight

The show returns for its 59th season

It's back ...Late Late Show returns tonight

Late Late Show host, Ryan Tubridy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Tonight sees the much-anticipated season return of The Late Late Show. with guests including Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Dr Ronan Glynn, paddle boarders Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney and the hero fishermen who saved their lives, plus a star-studded musical performance.

Host Ryan Tubridy said that he is very much looking forward to getting back at the helm of the world's longest-running live chat show for its 59th season on air. 

Ryan said: "As Ireland continues to adjust and adapt to the changing situation, here on The Late Late Show we are very excited to be back for our 59th season.

"Much like everyone else in the country, we've had to recalibrate how we do things, but as ever we have a brilliant line-up of guests and musicians ready to go on Friday night. We have the good news story of the summer, as we reunite the heroic fishermen from Galway with the paddle boarding cousins  they rescued in August. 

"This, the first weekend in September, should be Electric Picnic weekend, with tens of thousands descending upon Stradbally. It can't happen this year, but we will endeavour to bring a slice of the magic to you at home.

"I had the pleasure of spending time with the wonderful Mícheál Ó  Muircheartaigh inside Croke Park. He has seen it all in his 90 years and he has so much to say. Plus we have a once-off, star-studded musical performance from Ireland finest singers, and that's all just for starters. Friday nights are back!"

On the show legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh joins Ryan in the historic setting of  Croke Park to talk about the lost summer of the All-Ireland Championships, the importance of the stadium to Irish culture as it marks the centenary of Bloody Sunday, and why positivity is the medicine that has kept him going for 90 years.

As Ireland and the world faces into wintering the Covid-19 pandemic, Ryan will be joined in studio by acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, who will give an insight into where he believes Ireland now lies in terms of the course of the pandemic, and take us through what could lie ahead.

Dr Samar Fatima Ali will also be in studio to discuss the devastating loss her family experienced this summer when her father, Dr Syed Waqqar Ali, a frontline doctor in the Mater Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19.

In August, against the odds, cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney survived a night at sea, clinging to a lobster pot, after their paddle boards drifted from the shore in Co Galway. Tonight they will be reunited with the locals who saved their lives - fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan. Patrick and Morgan will also discuss the vital work of the RNLI.

This weekend should have seen the return of the annual Electric Picnic Festival at Stradbally, Co Laois. Revellers missing out on their 17th annual pilgrimage to Stradbally can tune in to hear from Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody, a would-have-been headliner on stage this weekend, as well as a special performance from The Frank and Walters.

And the star-studded members of Irish Women in Harmony, who topped the official homegrown charts with their cover of The Cranberries' Dreams in aid of Safe Ireland this summer, will be in studio to perform.

All of this plus much more, on The Late Late Show, tonight, Friday, September 4 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie