Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal's Minister told there’s no time for ‘honeymoon period’

'Difficult to overstate the number and importance of the challenges facing Charlie McConalogue'

Donegal's Minister told there’s no time for ‘honeymoon period’

New agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue, has been told by the ICMSA that there's no time for a 'honeymoon period' in his new role

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The president of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has welcomed the appointment of Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue to the position of Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and said it would be difficult to overstate the number and importance of the challenges facing the incoming Minister.

“I’m afraid I don’t think there can be any kind of ‘honeymoon period’ for Minister McConalogue. We’ve lost two months as it is and I would suggest that the very first priority has to be introducing a degree of stability and the restoration of some momentum to several of the policies that appear to have drifted in the absence of a Minister.

"On issues like Brexit, CAP Post 2020, Mercusor and Climate Change, we need commitment, energy and direction and we need them all urgently. We look forward to meeting with him as soon as it can be arranged and we will try in every way to work constructively and come forward with solutions to the enormous problems that we all know must be faced and dealt with,”, said Mr McCormack.

He added the events of the last two months have damaged the agriculture sector and they need to see a ‘whole-of-Government’ approach from the Taoiseach downwards that brings that focus and drive to the massive issues facing our multi-billion Euro farm and food sector.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie