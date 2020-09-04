Donegal's Minister told there’s no time for ‘honeymoon period’

Contact
New agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue, has been told by the ICMSA that there's no time for a 'honeymoon period' in his new role
The president of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has welcomed the appointment of Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue to the position of Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and said it would be difficult to overstate the number and importance of the challenges facing the incoming Minister.
“I’m afraid I don’t think there can be any kind of ‘honeymoon period’ for Minister McConalogue. We’ve lost two months as it is and I would suggest that the very first priority has to be introducing a degree of stability and the restoration of some momentum to several of the policies that appear to have drifted in the absence of a Minister.
"On issues like Brexit, CAP Post 2020, Mercusor and Climate Change, we need commitment, energy and direction and we need them all urgently. We look forward to meeting with him as soon as it can be arranged and we will try in every way to work constructively and come forward with solutions to the enormous problems that we all know must be faced and dealt with,”, said Mr McCormack.
He added the events of the last two months have damaged the agriculture sector and they need to see a ‘whole-of-Government’ approach from the Taoiseach downwards that brings that focus and drive to the massive issues facing our multi-billion Euro farm and food sector.
