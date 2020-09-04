Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

SIPTU calls on Donegal Minister to save thousands of jobs in the forestry sector

13,000 jobs could be lost in a very short time frame

SIPTU calls on Donegal Minister to save thousands of jobs in the forestry sector

SIPTU has called for immediate action from Minister McConalogue to resolve problems

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

SIPTU representatives have called for immediate action from the new Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to resolve problems in the regulatory and licencing system for tree felling that could result in thousands of job losses.

SIPTU sector organiser, Willie Noone, said their members are employed in enterprises such as sawmills and nurseries which are run by the state forestry company, Coillte, across the country.

“Due to a massive backlog of appeals to tree felling extra resources must be immediately made available to the Forestry Appeals Committee and this must be followed by legislative changes to the Agricultural Appeals Act 2001. If this is not done up to 13,000 jobs could be lost in a very short time frame.

“The Forestry Appeals Committee operated by the Department of Agriculture is processing appeals at a rate of around 20 per month, while hundreds of appeals remain outstanding.

The process of obtaining a licence for tree felling and then awaiting a decision on an appeal that may or may not have substance has made the current system inoperable. This problem is compounded by other delays which occur in attaining necessary road permits.”

He added: “The country is running out of indigenous timber and the importation of timber for wood related industries is largely cost prohibitive.

"The Minister must act to protect the forestry and connected industries by ensuring the necessary legislation is amended and the Forestry Appeals Committee is provided with extra resources and staff,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie