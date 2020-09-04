€140,000 in funding for Donegal groups under the Covid-19 Stability Fund

Contact
€140,000 in funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund has been made to 13 Donegal groups
An allocation of over €140,000 in funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund has been made to 13 Donegal community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD, has welcomed the announcement.
“Once-off cash injections are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society and I am delighted that 13 Donegal groups are among those to receive funding,” Minister McConalogue said.
“These organisations provide services in a diverse range of areas including disability services, health and wellbeing services, community supports, active retirement and elder care services as well as a range of social services and supports for disadvantaged individuals and communities,” he added.
The minister said that community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises play a vital role in our society, and their volunteers and workers are incredibly dedicated.
“Many of them have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support and help people across Ireland and this funding will help them to continue in this work. The announcement of this funding will help with short term cash flow issues caused by the Covid-19 crisis,” Minister McConalogue concluded.
Recipients
The full list of Donegal recipients announced for this tranche of funding is: Inisight Inishowen €2,000; LIFELINE (Inishowen) €9,967; Friends of Carndonagh Hospice €10,816; Coiste Halla Naomh Bride €2,000; Togra Fiontar & Cultur Uladh €19,063; Dunkineely Community Company Limited by Guarantee €38,419; Access Skills Ireland €3,144; County Donegal Railway Restoration Society €4,416; Foresters Community Hall Company Limited By Guarantee €8,507; Comhlacht Forbartha an Tearmainn €18,097; Bundoran Community Development CLG €12,619; Colgan Community & Resource Centre €11,586 and Seirbhis Iar-Scoil na Rosann €4,120
