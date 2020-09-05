Contact

Weather outlook - see what is in store for Donegal in the coming days

A look at the weather forecast for Donegal this weekend

Sunshine and showers across Donegal for the coming days

Make the most of any sunshine in Donegal this weekend because the forecast for the week ahead is not very promising.

Saturday will see  sunshine with scattered showers early in the day, becoming cloudier with more frequent rain into the evening.

It will be cool and somewhat breezy with temperatures of 13ºC to 15ºC in moderate westerly winds.

Longer spells of rain overnight will clear towards morning. Overnight temperatures will range from 9ºC to 11ºC in moderate westerly breezes.

The best of the weather will be on Sunday, though there may be some isolated showers. Temperatures will reach around 15ºC in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Sunday night will see cloud thickening, with rain from the Atlantic turning persistent and heavy. Coastal winds will increase to strong and gusty in temperatures of 10ºC to 13ºC.

Rain will settle in for the early part of the week, with current models showing some improvement on Thursday. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-teens, though it may feel mild and humid at times, and significantly cooler at other times due to wind-chill.

