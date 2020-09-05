Man who applied to have driving ban lifted at Donegal court had told female garda to f**k off

A district court judge delayed lifting a 22-year-old man’s driving disqualification because of a public order conviction.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said were it not for the public order offence, he would probably have removed the ban there and then.

Aaron Hammelmann of Fintra Road, Killybegs was before Donegal District Court last Wednesday. He applied through his solicitor Frank Dorrian to have a five-year ban imposed in 2017 removed.

The judge asked Inspector Denis Joyce why the ban had been imposed.

“It was a very serious matter,” said the inspector.

He told the court that a number of young people were in the car being driven bey Hammelmann when it left the road in Barnesmore Gap.

“It was a miracle that there were no fatalities,” said Inspector Joyce.

The court heard that Hammelmann was working with his father in the family’s mouldings business and needed to be free to drive.

Mr Dorrian pointed out that his client had served more than three years of the disqualification.

However, he had since been charged with disorderly conduct at the Diamond, Donegal Town on October 13, 2019.

Inspector Joyce said that the defendant had interfered with the shutters at Apache Pizza on the Diamond while the owner was trying to close up.

He was approached by a garda who he told to f**k off. She brought him to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he continued to be verbally abusive.

The inspector told the court that a number of Fixed Charge Notices had been issued but not all had been paid. Garda Doherty had phoned the defendant to remind him to pay the notice or a summons would ensue.

Mr Dorrian explained that his client had lost the notice.

He added that Hammelmann was hoping to iron out the various issues and bring matters to an orderly conclusion.

Regarding the application to remove the driving ban, Judge Kilrane said: “In the normal way that would remain until 2022. The defendant comes before the court seeking removal of that disqualification.

“It is very unfortunate that in the interim period he was involved in what would appear to be a nasty enough incident on October 19.

“You would have thought that someone convicted of such a serious offence, that he would remain pristine clean and he hasn’t done so.

"I hear what is said on his behalf.”

The judge said he would grant Hammelmann his licence, but not until January 20, 2021.

He imposed a fine of €100 for the public order offence.