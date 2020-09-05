Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal man arrested in Belgium after girlfriend set on fire

33-year-old believed to be from Inishowen

Donegal man arrested in Belgium after girlfriend set on fire

Police in Belgium have arrested a Donegal man in connection with a horrific attack

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal man has been arrested in Belgium after his girlfriend was doused in petrol and set alight.

The woman was left in a coma with 80 per cent burns to her body.

The attack happened near Antwerp.

The victim’s shocked grandmother called emergency services to the couple’s home after seeing the woman jump in a pool in the garden to try to put out the flames.

The 33-year-old suspect, who it is believed is from the Inishowen area, was held at the scene, though it was reported he violently resisted arrest.

Fire chiefs were contacted initially by the woman’s grandmother, who lives near the home in which they live.

Upon arrival, they discovered the badly-injured woman still lying in the pool.

She was rushed to hospital in nearby Leuven, where she was placed in an artificial coma because of the extent of her injuries.

Police then arrived and arrested the suspect, who was said to be quite drunk, after a struggle.

Yesterday, he appeared before an investigating magistrate in Antwerp, where he was remanded in custody to appear again next Tuesday.

A decision will then be taken on how the probe continues and whether or not the suspect must remain in custody.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie