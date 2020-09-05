Donegal's dance sisters on TG4 this Sunday night

Contact
Katie and Ruth Gillespie will take to our screens in An Ril Dil
Donegal town sisters, Ruth and Katie Gillespie will take to our screens on TG4's An Ril Dil tomorrow night, Sunday at 8pm
The girls travelled to the RTE studio's in Dublin this summer to take part in the show that celebrates all forms and traditions of Irish dance.
Ruth who is 22, is the current under 25 WIDA Irish Open Champion and a two time silver world medalist and Katie who is 21, is the current U21 WIDA World Champion, so to say that dance is important to the girls would be an understatement!
They dance for Scoil Rince Tir Chonaill in Donegal town, which is under the direction of their older sister, Sarah Gillespie, so dance is most definitely in the family.
While the two girls love competing, they really enjoyed the opportunity to work behind camera and enjoy the performance side of their art form.
Tune in this tomorrow night at 8pm to see how the girls get on.
