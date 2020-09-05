"RIP Sister, we’ll keep your musical light shining bright" - top Irish musician's tribute to Sr Concepta

Contact
Tributes have been pouring in for Sr Concepta Murphy whose death was announced on Sunday.
Among those to pay tribute to Sr Concepta for the opportunities she created for young people with an interest in music in Donegal is multi award-winning flutist Amy Gillen.
“Sister Concepta has been a shining light in music in Donegal," said Ms Gillen.
"She has done so much for me and has supported me throughout the years since I began my musical journey in the Donegal School of Music. I wouldn’t be where I am today and playing the flute as my career without her.
"I am so grateful to Sister Concepta for all she has done for me and I hope to continue her legacy, inspire and support others through music just as she did for me.
"Sister Concepta is much loved and she will be sorely missed.
"RIP Sister we’ll keep your musical light shining bright.”
Sr Concepta receiving the Agnes O'Kane award from the Irish Association of Youth Orchestras. Photo: iayo.ie
