Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

"RIP Sister, we’ll keep your musical light shining bright" - top Irish musician's tribute to Sr Concepta

Leading Donegal flutist pays tribute to inspirational mentor

Donegal's Amy Gillen named Irish Freemasons Young Musician of the Year

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Tributes have been pouring in for Sr Concepta Murphy whose death was announced on Sunday.

Among those to pay tribute to Sr Concepta for the opportunities she created for young people with an interest in music in Donegal is multi award-winning flutist Amy Gillen.

“Sister Concepta has been a shining light in music in Donegal," said Ms Gillen.

"She has done so much for me and has supported me throughout the years since I began my musical journey in the Donegal School of Music. I wouldn’t be where I am today and playing the flute as my career without her.

"I am so grateful to Sister Concepta for all she has done for me and I hope to continue her legacy, inspire and support others through music just as she did for me.

"Sister Concepta is much loved and she will be sorely missed.

"RIP Sister we’ll keep your musical light shining bright.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie