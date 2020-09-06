Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Reopen school transport ticket system immediately says Donegal TD

"I have heard from many desperate parents" -Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Reopen school transport ticket system immediately says Donegal TD

The Government should have put a plan in place and communicated with parents said the TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the government to immediately reopen the school bus transport ticket system.

Responding to growing frustration of parents across the county,  Deputy Mac Lochlainn said the school bus ticket system needs to be reopened immediately.

"We have a situation where children have no means of getting to school.

"Parents have been frantically contacting local offices only to be told that the system was closed and their child will not be allowed on the bus”.

“Segregation of children into concessionary and eligible categories is just appalling and needs to be reversed.

I have heard from many desperate parents who have no way of getting their children to school. These parents have fixed working hours that makes transporting their children back and forth to schools impossible and they certainly can’t afford the costs of taxis”.

“The government faces huge challenges ensuring that school transport is provided to all students and also adhering to the public health advice on social distancing.

"That said, we have been socially distancing for months and plans should have been put in place for this foreseeable need for increased capacity to allow for it in school buses.

“Transport to school, particularly in rural areas, was always going to need a specific plan of action. It should never have been let get to this situation. The Government should have been out in front of this by putting a plan in place and communicating with parents.

"They need to urgently hire more buses and drivers and reopen the school transport ticket system and parents need to be told what steps are being taken to ensure no children are left behind as schools reopen," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie