Reopen school transport ticket system immediately says Donegal TD

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the government to immediately reopen the school bus transport ticket system.

Responding to growing frustration of parents across the county, Deputy Mac Lochlainn said the school bus ticket system needs to be reopened immediately.

"We have a situation where children have no means of getting to school.

"Parents have been frantically contacting local offices only to be told that the system was closed and their child will not be allowed on the bus”.

“Segregation of children into concessionary and eligible categories is just appalling and needs to be reversed.

I have heard from many desperate parents who have no way of getting their children to school. These parents have fixed working hours that makes transporting their children back and forth to schools impossible and they certainly can’t afford the costs of taxis”.

“The government faces huge challenges ensuring that school transport is provided to all students and also adhering to the public health advice on social distancing.

"That said, we have been socially distancing for months and plans should have been put in place for this foreseeable need for increased capacity to allow for it in school buses.

“Transport to school, particularly in rural areas, was always going to need a specific plan of action. It should never have been let get to this situation. The Government should have been out in front of this by putting a plan in place and communicating with parents.

"They need to urgently hire more buses and drivers and reopen the school transport ticket system and parents need to be told what steps are being taken to ensure no children are left behind as schools reopen," he said.