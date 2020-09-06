Five new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Sunday, September 6.

The number of new cases in Donegal has increased by five to bring the total to 545.

There has been a total of 1,777 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, September 5, the HPSC has been notified of 138 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 59 are men / 79 are women

- 67% are under 45 years of age

- 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

- 23 cases have been identified as community transmission

68 in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

