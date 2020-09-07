Donegal's Leaving Cert students will receive their results today

Donegal's students will today receive the results of their Leaving Cert examinations

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has announced the results of the 2020 Leaving Certificate to over 60,000 students.

On what is a very different day than might have been anticipated, today the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 are receiving their results, following the completion of the Calculated Grades process.

The class of 2020 faced a unique set of circumstances and the decision to provide students with Calculated Grades was taken with the very best interests of students at heart and in full consultation with the partners in education.

Students can access their results through the student portal from 9am. It is recognised that for the Leaving Certificate class of 2020 the tradition of coming back to school to celebrate the results with teachers and classmates on the day that the results issue will not be the same as in previous years.

The overall number of students due to sit the examinations in 2020 is 60,419. Of those 57,569 students followed the Leaving Certificate (Established) programme, of which 13,470 (22.2%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme.

A further 2,850 (4.7%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme. Students are receiving results for the first time today in the new subjects of Computer Science and Physical Education.

Announcing the results today, Minister Foley said this is a very different day from what we had anticipated for you, and from what you had planned and dreamed for yourselves.

"I do appreciate what an especially difficult time you have had over the past six months, and I want to commend you for the patience, courage and resilience you have shown in that time.

“The creation of the Calculated Grades system came about to ensure there would be a mechanism to enable the class of 2020 to progress to work or further and higher education on completion of your second level school experience.

“This has been a challenging time for students, their families and school communities. However, I do believe what has been created is the fairest possible solution given the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves as we journey together through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today, with confidence, you can look back with pride on all that you have achieved and look forward with courage to the next exciting phase of your lives.”

Schools played a core role in nurturing and supporting students throughout their years in post-primary education and will be providing support to students in an appropriate way today and in the coming days.

A Student Information Guide has also been produced to assist students in understanding their results, accessing their marks, making an appeal against a result and providing details of the later written examinations.

This will be available on gov.ie/Leaving Certificate.



Advice for Students

The wellbeing of the students who receive the Calculated Grades will be supported through a number of additional measures.

a. The Leaving Certificate student helpline, at 1800 265 165, which is provided by the National Parents Council post-primary will be available from 11am today, Monday, September 7 for students to reach a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have. This helpline will operate until 16 September after the CAO first round offers and is staffed by qualified guidance counsellors. Further details can be found at https://www.npcpp.ie/leaving-cert-helpline

b. HSE/HSE-funded service providers will be available to support students through the provision of e-mental health services. https://www2.hse.ie/wellbeing/mental-health/covid-19/minding-your-mental-health-during-the-coronavirus-outbreak.html

c. Wellbeing resources developed by the National Educational Psychological Service are available at www.gov.ie/leavingcert

d. CGEO Student Helpline will be available at 1800 111135 or 1800 111136 from 9.00 am to 4pm from today, Monday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 16.

Outside of these hours queries may be e-mailed to:lcsupport2020@education.gov.ie. Please note this helpline is provided for queries relating to the Calculated Grades results only and cannot provide advice on any other matters. There is a separate Helpline for Schools.

Information available from the Central Applications Office (CAO) at www.cao.ie