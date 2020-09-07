Gardaí issue appeal for missing 15-year-old girl

Contact
Gardaí at Tallaght are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Katie Boswell.
Katie was last seen in the Tallaght area on September 4 at approximately 9pm when she left her home on Donomore Crescent. She is described as being approximately 5ft 2’’ in height, of slim build, with green eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who has seen Katie or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 000.
The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
