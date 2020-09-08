Donegal history lovers encouraged to tune in online to Dublin Festival of History

Donegal history lovers are encouraged to tune in online to Dublin Festival of History, as the festival goes online for the first time in 2020.

The festival, an initiative of Dublin City Council, will take place from this Friday, September 11 to Sunday, October 4, with all events free to attend.

Now in its eighth year, the festival will take place largely online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but will still play host to an international and domestic line up of speakers and panels.

The festival will shine a light and fresh perspective on topics such as the construction of the notion of race, Ireland’s last great pandemic and the history of Ireland’s partition.

Some of the highlights from the 2020 programme include:

Croke Park on Bloody Sunday: An account of the events that took place on the afternoon of Sunday, 21 November 1920 in Croke Park when fourteen people lost their lives.

Twilight of Democracy: The Failure of Politics and the Parting of Friends with Anne Applebaum. Anne will pose and explore the question of why so many of those who won the battles for democracy or have spent their lives proclaiming its values are now succumbing to liars, thugs and crooks on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dead Famous: An Unexpected History of Celebrity from Bronze Age to Silver Screen with Greg Jenner in conversation with Anna Carey. The history of ‘celebrity’ spanning from the Bronze Age to Hollywood's Golden Age, this discussion assembles a vibrant cast of over 125 actors, singers, dancers, sportspeople, freaks, demigods, ruffians, and more, in search of celebrity's historical roots.

Stacking the coffins: Influenza, war and revolution in Ireland, 1918–19 with Ida Milne in conversation with Sarah-Anne Buckley. The 1918-19 influenza epidemic killed more than 50 million people, and infected between one fifth and half of the world’s population. Like COVID-19 there was no preventative vaccine for the virus. In this work, Ida Milne tells how it impacted on Ireland, during a time of war and revolution.

Speaking at the launch of the festival was Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens, who said: “This year marks a huge departure for the festival. This year, for reasons that we all know only too well, we are moving online. This also presents a whole new opportunity for the festival, opening it up to people across Ireland and the world.

“Previously, people from around Ireland might have had to travel to Dublin for one day, or two. Now they can join the festival from the comfort of their own home, for as many events as they wish.

"Our own home-grown historians can also share their incredible historical research with people from anywhere in the world. It’s a very exciting time for the festival and we look forward to sharing what we have created here with communities beyond our traditional reach.”

All events are free, but booking is required. For the full programme of events, and to book, please visit: www.dublinfestivalofhistory.iewww.dublinfestivalofhistory.ie