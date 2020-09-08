Car stolen and burned out in Donegal woods

Contact
Gardai want the public to help their investigation
Gardai are searching for clues into the theft and ddestruction of a BMW car in Raphoe last Friday night.
The car, a black BMW 08MN was stolen from an address at Mullafin, Raphoe between Friday last, September 4 at 5pm and 10am on Saturday, September 5 at which time the car was located burnt out in a nearby forest at Mongorry, Raphoe.
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the incident, if anyone observed this car between those times or if anyone has captured it on their dash cam footage please them on (074) 9167100.
