Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

All Donegal pubs set to reopen on Monday week

The so-called "wet pubs" will likely follow similar restrictions to the businesses already operating

Donegal pubs set to reopen on Monday week

All pubs in Donegal will be allowed to open on September 21

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's pubs, along with thousands all over the country, including those not serving food, will be permitted to open from Monday week, September 21, the Cabinet has agreed.

Draft government guidelines were drawn up with Fáilte Ireland and circulated to the vintners' groups last week.

These so-called "wet pubs" will likely follow similar restrictions to the businesses already operating. These include allocated time slots, physical distancing, table service, and customer records for contact tracing purposes.

The reopening of all pubs will depend on local restrictions in place.

The Cabinet also met this morning, (Tuesday), to discuss international travel restrictions and sporting events as part of their upcoming Living With Covid-19 plan.

The details of the plan are expected to be published next Monday.

This comes after news that 60% of Irish pubs - including several in this county - were considering closing their doors for good.

A survey by the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said that the Government is losing the support of the pub sector, with many publicans considering shutting their doors for good due to the pandemic.

63% of the publicans whose pubs are still closed said they were suffering from extreme stress, while 40% said they were worried about being able to put food on the table.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie