Emergency repairs to burst water main affecting parts of Donegal Town water supply

Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to advise customers in Leghawny, Cullionboy, Donegal Town and surrounding areas that their water supply has been impacted as a result of a major burst on the pumped rising main between River Eske Water Treatment Plant and Drumrath Reservoir.

Leak detection and repair crews have been working to resolve the issue since the burst was first detected this afternoon and the burst repair will be complete as soon as possible. Water supply interruption is currently only impacting customers in Leghawny, Cullionboy and Donegal Town and it may extend to other areas as the evening progresses and the repairs continue. Customers are asked to refer to the water supply and services section of our website where the most up to date information will be provided.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.