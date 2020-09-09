Search for Ireland’s Heritage Hero 2020 begins in Donegal

People across Donegal are encouraged to nominate a ‘heritage hero’ from their region, as part of the search for Ireland’s ‘heritage hero’ for 2020, launched this week by the Heritage Council.

Every year, the Heritage Council seeks nominations for an individual or a group of people who have worked tirelessly to protect and promote heritage.

The public are invited to nominate who they feel deserves the award by completing the Heritage Hero nomination form. Nominations close at 12 noon on Friday, 18th September.

According to Virginia Teehan, CEO of the Heritage Council: “Heritage Heroes come in different forms: last year, it was the Egan family from County Offaly who worked together to preserve and celebrate their old family homestead, and who have made it a place that people can visit from time to time. Previously, the award has gone to people who work tirelessly in their communities to promote and preserve aspect of local heritage.

“Ultimately, what makes a heritage hero is their relentlessly investment in heritage: it may be natural heritage, built heritage or in part of our intangible herniate, which comprises everything from skills to language and sport.”

The heritage hero award is part of the National Heritage Awards, run annually to celebrate the outstanding projects and events from National Heritage Week.

National Heritage Week 2020 ran from 15 – 23 August, and comprised a mix of online, in person and community events and projects. In total, 854 projects and events took place around the country, with many communities celebrating local heritage, for the first time, as part of National Heritage Week.