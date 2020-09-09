Marking World Suicide Prevention Day 2020

Contact
World Suicide Prevention Day, #WSPD2020, on Thursday, September 10, is an opportunity for all of us to play our part in preventing suicide
President Michael D. Higgins marked World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 by inviting a number of suicide prevention activists to Áras an Uachtaráin.
The President, in a statement for World Suicide Prevention Day said:
“There can be very few communities or families in Ireland who have not been affected, in some way, by the tragedy of suicide. I am deeply grateful, as President of Ireland, to all those who work with compassion and generosity of spirit to craft a better environment for those who are experiencing mental health difficulties and for whom the act of daily living has become a deeply distressing trial.
The challenges we currently face as a society have been particularly difficult for many of our citizens who suffer with mental health problems. It is vitally important that we continue to walk in solidarity with those who are vulnerable, to create spaces for open and inclusive conversations about mental health, and break down the stigma surrounding mental ill-health.
Throughout the Covid-19 crisis I have been very inspired by the many imaginative ways in which our citizens have continued to extend a hand of friendship to those in need.
Today may I, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, extend a particular word of thanks to all those who have worked, and continue to work, to raise awareness of the causes of suicide, and who show such compassion and care for those who are in distress in their communities.”
