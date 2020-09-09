Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Marking World Suicide Prevention Day 2020


President Higgins thanks mental health activists

Longford reflection ceremony to mark World Suicide Prevention Day #WSPD2020

World Suicide Prevention Day, #WSPD2020, on Thursday, September 10, is an opportunity for all of us to play our part in preventing suicide

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

President Michael D. Higgins marked World Suicide Prevention Day 2020 by inviting a number of suicide prevention activists to Áras an Uachtaráin.

 

The President, in a statement for World Suicide Prevention Day said:

 

 

“There can be very few communities or families in Ireland who have not been affected, in some way, by the tragedy of suicide. I am deeply grateful, as President of Ireland, to all those who work with compassion and generosity of spirit to craft a better environment for those who are experiencing mental health difficulties and for whom the act of daily living has become a deeply distressing trial.

 

The challenges we currently face as a society have been particularly difficult for many of our citizens who suffer with mental health problems. It is vitally important that we continue to walk in solidarity with those who are vulnerable, to create spaces for open and inclusive conversations about mental health, and break down the stigma surrounding mental ill-health.

 

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis I have been very inspired by the many imaginative ways in which our citizens have continued to extend a hand of friendship to those in need.

 

Today may I, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, extend a particular word of thanks to all those who have worked, and continue to work, to raise awareness of the causes of suicide, and who show such compassion and care for those who are in distress in their communities.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie