Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Camper van chaos in Donegal this summer - the time has come to do something about it

Staycations lead to traffic chaos around the county

Campervans cause chaos in Donegal

While camper vans were a welcome sight in Donegal in later summer, there was chaos at many popular tourist spots. PHOTO: Stock image

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A high number of camper vans at Tullan Strand and Creevy Pier led to serious safety concerns over the summer months.

The matter of camper vans using public car parks has been something of a concern for a number of years. But lockdown and the number of people choosing to holiday at home while avoiding contact with other people has seen a huge increase in the number of camper vans.

Speaking at the September meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal on Tuesday, Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) said: “While we welcome camper vans in Bundoran, it is an issue that will have to be addressed sooner rather than later. It has been a serious problem with regard to Tullan Strand.”

Cllr McMahon said that only for the opening up of a local field it would have been a lot worse. He thanked landowner Erin Fergus for assisting by letting the field be used. 

The councillor said there were also very serious problems at Creevy Pier, leading to a high level of safety concerns in the area. 

“This all needs to be looked at to see where we exactly are regarding the Creevy situation,” he said. “It is really serious because there is no regulation.”
Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney acknowledged that the problem had become a lot more serious. 

“It is a negative that came out of lockdown,” he said. “A lot of facilities around the county that were inundated with heavy traffic and the network wasn’t there to support them. 

“It is not just here in the Donegal MD, it is the same in Inishowen and Glenties MDs.

“The council is looking at the camper van issue to work through a plan to best manage it throughout the whole county.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie