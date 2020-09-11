Donegal shops to row in behind 'Food for Ireland' appeal

From September 17th until 20th, four Donegal Eurospar supermarkets will be supporting a new charity initiative called ‘Food For Ireland’, which is aimed at addressing the unprecedented demand on charities and communities across Ireland affected by Covid-19.

The charity FoodCloud works with businesses and retailers to redistribute surplus food to those who need it most and the current reality is that the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of the most vulnerable in our society, with FoodCloud reporting a 70% increase in demand for the supply of food since March. In that time, FoodCloud have distributed the equivalent of 2.3 million meals to those most in need.

Despite the generosity of FoodCloud’s supporters and partners, they are struggling to meet the growing demand. That is why, from September 17th to 20th, Thomas and Patrick McClafferty’s Eurospar in Gortahork, Des Kee’s Eurospar in Laghey, Anthony Kernan’s Eurospar in Newtowncunningham and Hugo Whoriskey’s Eurospar in Ramelton will be asking their shoppers to donate much needed non-perishable food, which will then be redistributed directly by FoodCloud to charities across Donegal and Ireland.

The ambition of this appeal is to ensure that no-one goes hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the hundreds and thousands of vulnerable families and people in communities across our Island.

Shoppers are asked to add non-perishable items such as breakfast cereals, cooking sauces, hot drinks, rice and pasta, tinned soups and beans, and tinned fruits including tomatoes to their trolley. Shoppers will then pay for their groceries in the normal way and then donate whatever they wish by placing it in the trolley or receptacle designated for the ‘Food For Ireland’ appeal.