Derry and Strabane Mayor expresses concern over Strabane Danske Bank closure 

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Brian Tierney, has expressed his concern over news today that the Danske Bank branch in Strabane town is to close its doors in December.

Speaking today Mayor Tierney said it was disappointing to see the loss of another valued service in the town and he would be seeking further information from the bank regarding its decision.

"I appreciate that these are difficult times for many businesses and that more companies are relying on online services to meet customer needs during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"That being said there are many customers, particularly the elderly, who do not have access to online banking, and who rely on personal face to face customer service.

"While I understand that staff from the Branch will be redeployed and there will be no job losses, this will no doubt be of concern to all Danske Bank staff and I would like to seek assurances that there will be no further announcements regarding jobs to come.

"Council is committed to the growth and development of Strabane town centre and we will continue to work proactively to attract businesses to bring much needed investment to the town."