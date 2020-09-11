Status yellow weather warning for rainfall issued for Donegal

Accumulations of between 25 and 35mm of rainfall could lead to surface flooding in areas across Donegal on Saturday, according to the latest weather update from Met Éireann.

A status Yellow weather warning has been issued for the county. The warning will be in effect from noon on Saturday, September 12 until noon on Sunday, September 13.

Given that the ground is already water-logged in certain locations it is possible that some localised surface flooding could occur anywhere within the county.

Heavy rain may overwhelm drains and gullies and property owners / occupiers are being asked to check these for potential blockages.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during heavy rainfall and to be mindful of the potential risk of spot flooding along the road network.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions during this period of unsettled weather.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.

For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.