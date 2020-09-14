Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Hopes that one-way system for busy town centre will be approved by Donegal councillors

The system is designed to relieve traffic congestion and increase parking

One-way system for Donegal Town to go to full council for approval

One-way system for Donegal Town to go to full council for approval

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Plans for a one-way traffic system in Donegal Town have taken a big step forward following a workshop with councillors in the Municipal District of Donegal (MD).

The workshop took place behind closed doors in the St John Bosco Centre in Donegal Town on Tuesday.

Speaking at the public monthly MD meeting which followed the workshop, area roads officer said the next step was to get approval from full council.

He said the project could then go on a grant funding list.

“It would be helpful if we could match fund to help that along,” he said.

Mr Sweeney asked councillors to consider approving €50,000 from the town’s reserve pay and display fund. 

This was formally proposed by Cllr Tom Conaghan who welcomed the progress on the one-way system.

It is intended that the one-way system will greatly improve traffic flow, particularly in Tir Conaill Street, Water Main Street, Water Street and Castle Street. It will also improve street parking.

Mr Sweeney told councillors: “The one-way system is going to be a huge benefit to the town, especially the whole area around the castle. That area needs a big uplift. This will widen footpaths and make it better all round.”

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) welcomed progress on the one-way system in Donegal Town but added: “I don’t want the Killybegs one to fall off the agenda.”

Cllr Kennedy also drew attention to the need for a safe crossing point on the Shore Road.

“It was phenomenally busy there this summer with the Seafood Shack and Ahoy Café,” she said. 

The councillor added that the owner of the property at Cunningham’s junction was keen to see a footpath put in place there. Cllr Kennedy had previously highlighted the dangers to pedestrians in and around the busy junction.

Mr Sweeney assured her that the one-way system in Killybegs had not been forgotten. He added that a crossing point on the Shore Road and the ongoing problems at Cunningham’s junction were part of a masterplan for Killybegs town centre.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie