Donegal Connect event planned for October

Donegal County Council is currently planning the Donegal Connect event, which will be held on October 8.

It has been moved online owing to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Donegal Connect is a collaborative project between the private and public sector in the country aimed at creating new opportunities here.

The starting date was announced at the recent Economic, Enterprise and Emergency Strategic Policy Committee meeting in Letterkenny.

Members heard that through the project the council want to engage with the Donegal diaspora, both overseas and within Ireland, as well as anyone considering coming to Ireland, to entice them to make the journey to Donegal to explore the county and to find out why it is a wonderful county to visit, to invest in, to live in and be educated in.

"This year our focus is on generating new economic opportunities by showcasing innovation in the county and by highlighting the burgeoning eco-system that supports this innovation," said the council's head of economic development, Anne Marie Conlon.

The event will profile a number of innovation pioneers in the county, those who are demonstrating that geographic location is no barrier to the development of a dynamic and highly functioning innovation landscape.

The event is focused at businesses, research and development opportunities and academic sectors as well as targeting potential investors from the diaspora including in the east coast of the US.

"Donegal County Council is striving to continue to work with our partners to market the county as an attractive location for inward investment and this event supports our efforts to build a strong positive reputation for Donegal in this sector," said Ms Conlon.