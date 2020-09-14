Nine Covid-19 cases confirmed at award winning Donegal restaurant

Nine Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at an award winning Donegal restaurant.

Burrito Loco, which is located at 41 Port Road in Letterkenny has just announced the news.

The award winning Mexican street style food serves authentic Mexican flavours in a relaxed 80-seater Mexidiner.

Public reaction to the announcement has been very supportive, praising the company for their honesty and quick response.

A spokesman detailed the situation in a Facebook post this afternoon.

"We would like to give you all an update and share our experience of the last few days of our Burrito loco family.

"Once we were made aware of the news of a positive case connected with ourselves on Thursday, we closed our doors and began to enact our Covid plan.

"We called all staff in, at 9am Friday morning, took temperature checks which proved to be all normal, and ensured all members of staff contacted their GP’s to seek advice.

"We managed to get 90% of staff tested within two hours and the remainder got tested the next day. In our hearts, we believed that we would be back open on Monday, however, this was a process we had to go through to ensure that it was safe for everyone to return to work.

"I can confirm that today we stand at nine positive cases.

"We want to be as transparent as possible and share our journey to show other workplaces or groups how we dealt with this and how it transpired.

"All staff had mild to no symptoms, except for one who is still feeling poorly. All of us have been in contact with the Public Health Authority and are co-operating fully with their track and trace teams.

"We have scripted a timeline of how the virus entered through our staff and want to explain just how easy it is to come in contact with the virus and signs to look out for.

"To be honest, when we decided to close, we never thought it was in our premises. We believe this was a community transmission of a staff member who was on a night out in the town, came to work, and then took two days off due to feeling run down.

"When they returned to work, the staff member did not display any Covid symptoms such as a persistent cough, high temperatures, etc. The staff member never showed a high temperature when checked returning to work.

"Four days later, two other staff had symptoms of a head cold, blocked nose and a few aches but nothing that would point to Covid symptoms. The staff themselves felt it was a head cold and within a day or two felt normal again.

"Three days later, we closed Burrito Loco on the news of a positive case from a parent. It took eight days in total for the virus to spread through our staff.

"I would just like to stress that we are so glad we made the call to close. Most of our staff are of a younger age group and did not show the readily recognisable symptoms that we were looking out for, this is advice I would like to put out there to other workplaces due to some information that conflicts with government advice.

"Particularly this time of year, and with the kids back at school, head colds seem to be the norm and at this instant, we thought that this is what we were dealing with last week in Burrito Loco.

"Only for the confirmed positive case, I don’t believe we would have closed, but this goes to show that we must take seriously any information we receive from the track and trace teams and the work they are doing to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I would like to thank a few people also who guided and helped us through this journey, thank you, Dr Scally, the lovely nurses at the test center, and the patient and considerate staff in the PHA track and trace.

"Also, I would like to thank our customers of Burrito Loco, your kind words of support really helped a lot when you first hear you have entered the covid zone and in fairness worry sets in fast.

"I also want to give a special thanks to my staff here, they understood from the first minute that they needed to show calmness and maturity when they heard the news and have been so cooperative at every stage. Hope to see you all soon in a few weeks at Burrito Loco folks and we thank you for your support and understanding."

"Stay safe," the statement ended.