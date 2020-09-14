Annual UN veterans wreath laying ceremony in Letterkenny

Contact
The group who attended the UN wreath laying ceremony in Letterkenny on Sunday
The annual UN Veterans wreath laying ceremony took place in Conwal graveyard Letterkenny yesterday, Sunday.
Sadly due to Government restrictions the event had to be private with no family members present.
The event is held to honour the Donegal personnel who lost their lives serving with the United Nations peace keeping forces in the different parts of the world.
Michael Crossan laying a wreath on behalf of the UN Veterans Association at the UN memorial in Conwal graveyard, Letterkenny on Sunday
The IUNVA Post 19 group wishes to thank the representatives from the organisations,28th Bn.Assoc,Mil.Police Assoc.and O.N.E.who also laid wreaths.
A special word of thanks to the O.C.of the 28th Inf.Bn. Lt.Col.Morgan and Sgt.Maj.Con O'Brein who also laid a wreath on behalf of the Defence Forces.
