Keeping sight of a Fragile Humanity exhibition at the Alley

Artist Kate C Kelly’s solo show, Keeping sight of a Fragile Humanity, opened at the Alley Arts and Conference Centre, Strabane today, Monday, September 14.

This new work is the artist’s response to the dis-empowerment of humanity, through the fall-out of war and conflict.

Kate is originally from Northern Ireland and grew up in south Derry.

In this work, she draws from her own experience of growing up through the ‘troubles’ and her observations of the human impact from the many global conflicts over the past 20 years.

She does not shy away from the darker truths that arise from war, but portrays these with sensitivity.

This body of work is threaded in compassion and seeks not to leave us feeling hopeless, but rather to reinforce our sense of bonding with humanity.

Kate (above) began her art studies in Belfast before later graduating from the National College of Art and Design, Dublin.She has spent her creative life working in multiple art forms and has exhibited in Ireland and the UK.

Her art practice deals with issues pertaining to social, environmental and global matters. Drawing solidarity with other artists around the globe, she uses her arts practice as an effective tool for social dialogue and documentation.

Her style is expressive, concerned with fleeting moments of human emotion, sometimes gentle and sometimes raw.

Her work was recently shortlisted for the 2019 Social Art Award, Berlin and subsequently selected for publication.

Keeping sight of a Fragile Humanity runs at the Alley until October 8 and can be viewed Monday to Friday from 11am to 4pm.