Warning that children 'will be killed' getting to school in Donegal village

Call for pedestrian crossing on busy road close to school

A call has been made for a pedestrian crossing on the N56 in Kilmacrennan

Reporter:

Declan Magee

A warning has been made that school children will be killed unless a pedestrian crossing is installed on a busy Donegal road close to a primary school and a church.

The call has been made for the installation of a pedestrian crossing at the square in Kilmacrennan on the N56.

Independent councillor John O'Donnell has warned that someone will be killed trying to cross the road with the speed of traffic going through the village.

The Kilmacrennan councillor says young children crossing the road to get to school are at risk.

“Someone will be killed in the town trying to cross the road,” he said.

Raising the issue in motion at the September meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District he said the speed of traffic coming down the hill in the town “is unbelievable”.

The pedestrian crossing is needed close to a school and a church, he said.

“Everyone in the village has brought this to my attention,” he said.

He said there is a “massive need” for a pedestrian crossing due to the number of heavy goods vehicles that use the road.

Independent councillor Michael McBride seconded the motion adding that the N56 has a very high volume of traffic.

He said he has brought the issue to the council before.

“It needs to be looked at and if not at that location, it has to be put somewhere,” he said.

"I agree with Cllr O’Donnell,  something is badly needed in that village," he said.

Donegal County Council said in a written reply that the issue of the Kilmacrennan crossroads has been passed to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII)  but there are no plans in place to carry out any safety works there. The council added that there are no accident statistics at the crossroads that will enable funding under any of the safety schemes.

But  Cllr Donnell said CCTV footage from a premises he has in the area has captured a number of accidents. “It is scary,” he said.

