Lough Swilly RNLI tasked to rescue mission off Fanad Head

Cruiser had suffered mechanical failure

The Lough Swilly RNLI vessel tows the stranded cruiser back to Rathmullan

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The occupants of a cruiser breathed a sign of relief this (Tuesday) morning when they spotted the welcome sight of the crew of the Lough Swilly RNLI coming towards them to guide them back to safety.

Lough Swilly RNLI was tasked  at 11.08am, by the Irish Coast Guard to the vessel which was  adrift four nautical miles north of Fanad Head.

The boat with five people onboard suffered mechanical failure.

The crew towed the boat to Rathmullan pier.

The All Weather Lifeboat returned to Buncrana to be refuelled and made ready for service.

