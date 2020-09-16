Prospect of a town park in major Donegal town moves closer

The prospect of having a dedicated town park for the Twin Towns took a step closer this week.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan has revealed that the proposed development at Drumboe has made significant progress and work on detailed designs are to begin straight away.

The long awaited town park at Drumboe as well as other town centre plans are being progressed by the council and Ballybofey & Stranorlar Integrated Community Company (BASICC).

Early this year Drumboe woods was like a little piece of heaven for a lot of families during the lockdown and strict travel restrictions.

The addition of new walks last year in Drumboe woods itself and in the adjoining Creggan woods will link up with the new town park when opened.

"Consultants will be appointed this week to begin public consultations and design works on the park itself. Funding has been secured through DLDC and LCDC under LEADER.

Solicitors for the council are finalising transfer of the site into the council ownership which is well advanced according to council management.

"The park site was granted full planning permission early last year for walks,children's playground, recreational and open space uses which will be very much in keeping with the surrounding area," he said.

Cllr Patrick McGowan

He added Drumboe Woods is very unique because of all the varieties of plants and wildlife making it a very tranquil and special area where people regularly go for walks and appreciate nature and wildlife.

Cllr McGowan added he was very grateful to Donegal County Council colleagues, council management and staff, DLDC, LCDC and BASICC who have supported this project, particularly over the last three years when at last the council agreed to acquire the lands to develop a town park.