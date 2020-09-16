Funding granted for greenway design at popular Donegal river walk

Funding has been granted for an extension to the popular Bank Walk in Donegal Town.

An allocation of €35,000 was made under the Active Travel Measures for Regional and Local Roads 2020. This was part of a €3.3m fund being delivered across County Donegal for projects relating to climate change.

Donegal County Council says the funding will enable a detailed survey and appropriate assessment associated with the provision of a new greenway adjacent to a highly scenic Special Area of Conservation (SAC) to be carried out.

The provision of this greenway will provide a further 1.8km extension to the very popular Bank Walk walking/cycle route around Revlin Point near Donegal Town.

The Bank Walk has been enjoyed by generations of walkers. With the Eske estuary and Donegal Bay, views of the islands and the Old Abbey ruins on the opposite bank, and mature trees overhead and all around, this quiet path provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) welcomed the funding which will greatly enhance this beautiful natural amenity.