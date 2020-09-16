Donegal leisure centre staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A member of staff at one of Donegal's leisure centres has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny confirmed a member of its swim teaching team has tested positive for Covid-19, having contracted it outside the leisure centre.

"In line with our safety procedures and on the advice of the HSE, three other members of our team who were close contacts have had to go into isolation and are awaiting tests.

"Those swim teachers will remain at home in isolation until they are cleared to come back to work. As a result, we have suspended all swimming lessons that were due to run today (16th Sept). We will make up the lessons at a future date.

"Anyone deemed a close contact will receive separate communications from Aura and the HSE.

"As per guidance and confirmation from the HSE all other services including our swimming pool at Aura Letterkenny will remain operational.

"While this issue does not directly affect the majority of our members and staff we feel it important to be up front, honest and pro-active in communicating all Covid-19 issues to all members and will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you updated."

The statement ended by directing anyone with further queries on Covid-19 to refer to the HSE website:

https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html or the HSE Helpline - 1850 24 1850.