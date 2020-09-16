Contact

HSE confirms planning permission granted for €37.8 million Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit

Will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community bed

HSE welcomes the granting of planning permission for Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit

An artist's impression of the new €37.8 million Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that the planning application for the development of Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit has been granted.

The development in Letterkenny will provide a new 110 bedded unit on a green field site at Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny.

The proposed development will comprise of a community nursing unit / hospital totalling 9400sqm in gross floor area.

The building comprises of 110 beds including a mix of long stay, short stay/rehabilitation and dementia care with associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room, treatment room, hairdresser’s salon etc.

The facility will also provide a purpose built rehabilitation centre, providing physiotherapy, occupational therapy and allied health professional space.  

Other features include an internal courtyard and terrace spaces; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry rooms, staff accommodation and ancillary offices; and all associated site and development works including landscaping and site services, and an ESB sub-station.

John Hayes, chief officer for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) welcomed this next phase in the development.

“This is a major development for the provision of healthcare for the people of Letterkenny and surrounding areas. We will deliver an active community hospital which will work in tandem with Letterkenny University Hospital and Primary Care services.

"It will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community beds and will integrate and support care needs with Letterkenny University Hospital. The existing Medical Rehab unit  at St Conals Hospital will also be incorporated in to this development."

This project was designed by MCA Architects (Dublin) and the development at Letterkenny is part of an overall programme for the development of healthcare infrastructure in Donegal.

The estimated net construction cost of the facility is currently €37.8 million and it is intended to proceed to tender and appointment of a contractor for the construction of the building in 2021.  

It is anticipated that the new Community Hospital will be operational in 2023.



