Donegal-born actor lends support for big GAA draw

Sean McGinley stresses importance of GAA link to county and its people

Actor Sean McGinley who has called for support for major GAA draw

Donegal-born actor, Seán McGinley, is the latest big name to lend support to Win Your House In Dublin Draw being coordinated by Donegal GAA and Club Donegal.

In a powerful video produced by Brendan O’Donnell of Bradas Video Production, the highly-acclaimed actor recalls how important the GAA was to him when he was based in London in the eighties and early nineties.

“The Sunday night GAA results with Seán Og O’Callagháin on RTE Radio One long wave were an essential link with home. He’d read out the results of every single result of every club and county match in the country. To hear all those familiar names be recited one after the other made a person feel close to home,” he says in the clip.

“For many, that contact with home is as important as ever. ‘How’s Donegal doing? Well, Donegal’s doing very well actually. The GAA is a communitarian organisation and Donegal GAA clubs are the living embodiment of the phrase ‘we’re all in this together’ with the fantastic work that we do to help the more vulnerable in our society during this pandemic,” he adds.

“But without your help, there is no Donegal GAA. And to that end they’re having a big draw where you can win a house in Dublin. Check it out – winyourhouseindublin.com, and if you can, please support this. Thank you.”

Tickets for the draw for the house in Dublin which is worth €400,000 are priced at €100. The draw will take place on Friday, December 4th.

