Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Call for crash barrier where Donegal students walk on road beside fast flowing river

Councillors hear that there is no budget for extra crash barriers

Warning over Donegal road beside river

Cllr Niamh Kennedy concerned for safety of students in Carrick

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

A councillor has called for a crash barrier at a fast-flowing river by a stretch of road used by students walking to school.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) raised the matter at the September meeting of the Donegal MD held in the St John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town.

She said that a footbridge in Carrick could no longer be used and students were walking along the road. 

Cllr Kennedy acknowledged that the footbridge was not the responsibility of Donegal County Council.

But she warned that there was a dangerous situation on the public road used by students walking to school. 

  “There is no crash barrier along the Teelin road,” said Cllr Kennedy. 

“ The river is quite fast flowing. Can you have a look to see if there is anything to be done on that? It is quite dangerous.”

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said of the footbridge: “It is not a council structure. What was there before would not meet any standards.”

Regarding the crash barrier, Mr Sweeney said: “There are hundreds of cases where we need crash barriers on council roads.

“There is no funding but I can see that there is a need for it.”

He suggested that councillors could bring the matter to full council when budgets were being discussed, with a view to getting money set aside.

“But,” he added, “Remember that if you put it in one pocket you are taking it out of another.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie