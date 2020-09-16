Call for crash barrier where Donegal students walk on road beside fast flowing river

A councillor has called for a crash barrier at a fast-flowing river by a stretch of road used by students walking to school.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) raised the matter at the September meeting of the Donegal MD held in the St John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town.

She said that a footbridge in Carrick could no longer be used and students were walking along the road.

Cllr Kennedy acknowledged that the footbridge was not the responsibility of Donegal County Council.

But she warned that there was a dangerous situation on the public road used by students walking to school.

“There is no crash barrier along the Teelin road,” said Cllr Kennedy.

“ The river is quite fast flowing. Can you have a look to see if there is anything to be done on that? It is quite dangerous.”

Area Roads Officer Mark Sweeney said of the footbridge: “It is not a council structure. What was there before would not meet any standards.”

Regarding the crash barrier, Mr Sweeney said: “There are hundreds of cases where we need crash barriers on council roads.

“There is no funding but I can see that there is a need for it.”

He suggested that councillors could bring the matter to full council when budgets were being discussed, with a view to getting money set aside.

“But,” he added, “Remember that if you put it in one pocket you are taking it out of another.”