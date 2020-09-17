2% of new complaints received by Ombudsman for Children's Office in 2019 came from Donegal

Just 2% or approximately 30 complaints received by Ombudsman for Children's Office, (OCO),in 2019 came from the Donegal region

The OCO 2019 annual report which has just been published reveals an increase in the percentage of complaints received relating to education, despite an overall decrease in the number of complaints received by the office on behalf of children.

In 2019, the OCO received 1,503 complaints, a decrease from 1,622 complaints in 2018, however 49% of the complaints in 2019 related to education, up from 42% in 2018.

While the highest proportion of complaints came from Dublin (28%), it showed that 2% or approximately 30 complaints came from the Donegal region.

Of those complaints, 75% related to schools, 17% to the Department of Education and Skills and 4% were associated with other educational agencies such as the National Council for Special Education and the State Examinations Commission.

The OCO’s 2019 Annual Report also revealed that 20% of complaints related to Family Support Care and Protection, a reduction from 24% in 2018.

The proportion of complaints received by the OCO that related to the health services also decreased last year from 16% in 2018 to 14% in 2019.

Complaints received by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office in 2019: Education (49%); Family Support Care and Protection (20%); Health (14%); Justice (6%); Housing and Planning (5%) and Other (6%).

Over the past number of years the OCO sought to address how child protection issues are handled by schools over concerns that the personal views, the school’s policies, or the involvement of the board of management might prevent these issues being raised with the Department of Education and Skills (DES).

The Office launched an investigation into how the DES and Education Inspectorate monitored and dealt with child protection complaints within schools, making subsequent recommendations to improve the systems in place.

As a result, the Child Protection and Welfare Procedures for Primary and Post Primary Schools were published and in place by 2019, in line with the OCO’s recommendations.

Speaking about the report, Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon said the rise in the percentage of complaints relating to education shows that while significant work and development has taken place in this area there are still many children and families who are unhappy with the way the education system is supporting them.

“In 2019, 5% of the complaints we received were about housing, representing no change on the previous year.

"Access to suitable housing was the main issue raised, which includes local authority housing allocation, suitable housing for children with disabilities, emergency homeless accommodation, medical priority allocation and general transfer issues.

"We also launched No Place Like Home in 2019 to highlight the feelings and concerns of children living in Family Hubs.

“During 2019 we continued to place the rights and welfare of children to the fore in all our work. The second annual Child Talks event took place offering children an opportunity to talk about a right that is particularly important to them.

"We also hosted Beyond Limits; an event aimed at empowering young people with disabilities with over 1,000 children, parents, siblings, carers and those working with people with disabilities in attendance.

“The Office remains concerned about the slow pace of change to improve law, policy and provision in the area of children and young people’s mental health.

"In a meeting with the Minister of State with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People in December 2019, I raised the need for swift progress in a number of areas, including the Government’s Mental Health (Amendment) Bill; the publication of the refreshed Vision for Change; and the establishment of the Youth Mental Health Pathfinder project.

“From my perspective as Ombudsman for Children, key issues for children and their rights that I want to see Government and the State pursue during 2020 include making tangible progress on putting in place a mental health system for children that is fit for purpose and upholds children’s right to the highest attainable standard of mental health.

"I would also like to see the homelessness crisis addressed as a matter of urgency, ensuring that meaningful steps are taken on the issue of enumerating the right to housing in our Constitution.

"New political commitments to address and indeed end Direct Provision are welcomed and I hope that these will be honoured in the quickest possible timeframe,” said Dr Muldoon.