Donegal actress,nominated for Best Actress award

Gartan actress, Anna Gallagher, received the nomination for Best Actress in the National Musical Theatre AIMS Awards for her portrayal of Nancy in DYMT’s contemporary adaptation of Oliver! in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny last summer.

The prestigious, annual award ceremony - which usually takes place live in the INEC Killarney - will this year be streamed online, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Anna is currently completing her PME in St Patrick’s College Dublin, and has previously played the memorable roles of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar and Madame Giry in Phantom of the Opera, also produced by DYMT at An Grianan Theatre.





