Donegal actress,nominated for Best Actress award

Contact
Anna Gallagher (Nancy) and Ethan Barron (Oliver) in Oliver whihc was held in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny in 2019
Gartan actress, Anna Gallagher, received the nomination for Best Actress in the National Musical Theatre AIMS Awards for her portrayal of Nancy in DYMT’s contemporary adaptation of Oliver! in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny last summer.
The prestigious, annual award ceremony - which usually takes place live in the INEC Killarney - will this year be streamed online, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Anna is currently completing her PME in St Patrick’s College Dublin, and has previously played the memorable roles of Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar and Madame Giry in Phantom of the Opera, also produced by DYMT at An Grianan Theatre.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Anna Gallagher (Nancy) and Ethan Barron (Oliver) in Oliver whihc was held in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny in 2019
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.