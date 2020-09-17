Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Strabane leisure facility closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Today's bookings for classes, gym and swimming sessions halted

Strabane leisure facility closed due to Covid-19 outbreak

The Riveersdale Leisure Centre in Strabane has been closed until further notice

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A leisure facility in Strabane that is used by many people in east Donegal has been closed today, (Thursday), due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that following confirmation earlier today, that a staff member at Riversdale Leisure Centre has received a positive Covid-19 test, as a precaution and in line with safety procedures and PHA advice, the council has decided to cancel to close the facility and cancel all bookings for classes, gym and swimming sessions for today.

The spokesperson said the safety of staff and customers remain the prime concern of council and reassured the public that every precaution has been taken in relation to this matter including additional cleaning of surfaces and contact points as a precautionary measure.

The spokesperson reassured the public that the situation is being monitored on an ongoing basis and the appropriate action is being taken to protect staff and the public.

"The council intends to reopen the facility as soon as possible and any further updates will be provided," she said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie