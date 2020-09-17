Clergy to undertake a grueling 2,464ft climb of the highest mountain in Donegal to raise funds for Youth Ministry Programme

Contact
Bishop Alan McGuckian.
The Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian, Father Philip Kemmy and Father Damien Nejad are set to scale the tallest peak in Donegal on September 27 in aid of the Youth Ministry Programme at St Eunan’s in Letterkenny.
The Errigal climb is a new and innovative fundraising initiative that has been introduced as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.
Bishop McGuckian said that the climb would be ‘no mean feat.’
He said that over the last three years, a group of young people from across the world have contributed so much to the lives of students in Donegal. Describing the young people as ‘generous-hearted’ he said they had a special way of reaching out to other young people in the region.
He added that the young people helped those in the cathedral with social media.
