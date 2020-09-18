Donegal TD claims reputation of the insurance industry "in tatters"

Contact
Pearse Doherty TD
A Donegal TD has responded to preliminary findings of an investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission which has found that AIG, Allianz, AXA, Aviva, FBD, Brokers Ireland and AA engaged in anti-competitive co-operation over a 21-month period during 2015 to 2016.
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty said that the reputation of the insurance industry was in tatters.
“The’s findings by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission are a damning indictment of an insurance industry that's reputation lies in tatters.
“The CCPC has announced that the main players in the Irish insurance market engaged in anti-competitive co-operation to hike prices in 2015 and 2016. These finds are not surprising and I have been raising these concerns for a number of years.
“In 2015 and 2016, when this cartel-like behaviour was taking place, the average cost of a motor insurance premium rose by 21%. Year after year, insurance companies and Fine Gael politicians have blamed these price hikes on the cost of claims.
“They never told the public, their customers, or the Oireachtas Finance Committee that it was in fact driven by anti-competitive price fixing.
“This comes only a week after the Central Bank found the same industry was engaged in discriminatory pricing.
He added the CCPC must now complete its work; with necessary sanctions imposed on these insurance companies.
“The government must also now implement the crucial sections of my Consumer Insurance Contracts Act that they have blocked at the request of the insurance industry since it became law last year,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is urging the people of Donegal to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill for a socially-distanced challenge in October.
Letterkenny councillors have been contacted in recent days over speculation that a large number of Syrian families are to be resettled in an apartment complex in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.