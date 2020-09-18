Road surfacing works near major Donegal junction today

Contact
Resurfacing works start today at Trimragh junction outside Letterkenny
Road resurfacing works are taking place today, Friday, September 18 from 8am and 5pm on the N13 at the Trimragh junction, just off the dual carriageway outside Letterkenny.
Traffic management will be in place.
A spokesperson from Donegal County Council has urged everyone to allow extra time for your journey.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is urging the people of Donegal to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill for a socially-distanced challenge in October.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.