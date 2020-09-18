Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

IFAC’s call for greater investment in infrastructure and jobs welcome says Donegal TD

Challenges must be met with an ambitious plan for recovery - Doherty

IFAC’s call for greater investment in infrastructure and jobs welcome says Donegal TD

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) and has called on the Government to increase investment in infrastructure and jobs in line with the council’s recommendations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gweedore based TD Pearse Doherty has welcomed the Pre-Budget statement from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) and has called on the Government to increase investment in infrastructure and jobs in line with the council’s recommendations.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance criticised the Government for its lack of ambition.

“The challenges faced by the Irish economy, and its workers, must be met with an ambitious plan for recovery.

“Facing twin threats of Covid-19 and Brexit, Government must act fast and do whatever it takes to protect incomes, jobs and businesses.

“The pre-budget statement by IFAC reaffirms this position; as the council calls for continued fiscal supports for households and businesses.

“Given the continued impact of COVID-19 in the years ahead, the Council has repeated Sinn Féin’s called for an ambitious stimulus in 2021.

“The council also noted that capital investment amounted to only 2 percent of total supports provided by Government to date.

“Similarly, measures focusing on job activation and retraining amounted to less than one percent of total measures provided.

“With unemployment at a record high, the Government has done too little too slowly to support employment.

“If the economy and jobs are to recover in the years ahead, Government must commit to greater levels of investment in housing, infrastructure and jobs in Budget 2021,” he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie