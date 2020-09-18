Riversdale Leisure Centre reopens today

Contact
The Strabane facility reopened today, Friday
The Riversdale Leisure Centre in Strabane has reopened as normal this morning, Friday, September 18, after a temporary closure yesterday.
The facility is popular with many from east Donegal living along the Tyrone border.
Bookings are being taken for classes, gym and swimming sessions by contacting the centre directly at (0044 28) 71 382 672 or booking online via www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.
Apologising for the inconvenience caused by the closure, a spokesperson for the Derry City and Strabane District Council reassured the public that additional cleaning of all surfaces and contact points within the centre was carried out yesterday as a precautionary measure in response to a positive Covid-19 test by one of its staff.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.