Riversdale Leisure Centre reopens today

The Riversdale Leisure Centre in Strabane has reopened as normal this morning, Friday, September 18, after a temporary closure yesterday.

The facility is popular with many from east Donegal living along the Tyrone border.

Bookings are being taken for classes, gym and swimming sessions by contacting the centre directly at (0044 28) 71 382 672 or booking online via www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused by the closure, a spokesperson for the Derry City and Strabane District Council reassured the public that additional cleaning of all surfaces and contact points within the centre was carried out yesterday as a precautionary measure in response to a positive Covid-19 test by one of its staff.